Barbara’s Newsletter - Journey to Wellness

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John Shanahan's avatar
John Shanahan
5h

Thanks for this very well explained and reasoned essay about your life and thoughts about where our country is going. We will cross post.

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1 reply by Barbara Charis
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TJ
5h

Well said.

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