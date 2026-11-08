The November 3rd election took the wind out of my sails to think that so many Americans would give their votes to the very subversive DSA and Sharia Law. I am not a Democrat or Republican, I am an American who wants to see America survive. For many years, I was registered as an Independent, until I was guided to vote for DJT in 2016. I would never have voted for Hillary Clinton. I read about her support of the Drug Industry. My gut feeling about her was totally negative. After reading Monumental Myths of the Modern Medical Mafia by Ty Bollinger, it validated my feelings. She has no soul!

Many haven’t the foggiest notion of all the problems America faces today. Many blame President Trump for the election results. They need to do some research. I read many substacks in order to understand what is going on, I would never trust the MSM. I also buy books, such as, Clinton Cash and Blood Money by Peter Schweizer. He is now the president of Government Accountability Institute. He just came out and said that 50 counts of validated fraud in election procedures are now being investigated. This would never have happened under the Democrats who support fraud in order to win. The election is not over yet!

My parents and all my relatives were Democrats, but the Party is not the same now. The intelligence and consciousness of its leaders have been seriously affected. Its a fact - all Americans have been compromised by the government’s promotion of industry over the good of the people during the lst 75 years. The mental and physical health of the people have not been considered in the equation. The government has focused on money-procuring industries without checking to make sure that they would not harm the people or the environment. The end results are apparent; many Americans are mentally and physically unhealthy. Their brains have been harmed; and many have lost the ability to think. Scholastically America used to be at the top; now it is almost at the bottom of the barrel offering Gender Studies in the universities. America used to be #1 in World Health; now it is in 47th Place.

Every day in the news… stories about crimes, murders, porn-sick people, medical mutilators, legal and illegal drug dealers, environmental destruction and more. This is what is going on in America today. It was not like this 75 years ago. Almost, everything I am reading is totally negative and it affects every one of us. Nobody in government seems to question …Why is this happening? They are not giving any thought to this question. There are answers, if they only took the time to do any valid research. It stems from the entire focus on the promotion of money-creating industries over the health of the American people.

The leaders of every government have been seriously affected by their lifestyles. They have no idea that their money has damaged their mental and physical health. The masses are the same as they have been affected, too Few really have done any valid research into the subject of good health. It does not stem from having more money. The more money health-illiterates have; the more damage they do to their bodies and brains. I studied health down through the ages. Royalty has always been far more unhealthy than the peasants. Many who were emperors and kings were mentally and physically sick. Insanity was rampant! Their wealth brought them serious health issues.

A major problem: the human brain has been seriously damaged, because of money. People buy foods, products and services, which contribute to the brain’s destruction. People are so focused on the money, they give no thought to the the end result of obtaining the wrong food, product or service. Ignorance is not bliss. In most cases they are paying for health problems. I look back to the years, when I was being raised. We had little money, but no one developed any serious health problems, until the money came along in the future. I observed that my parents were health-illiterates and in the future they had more money to buy the foods and other things that totally wiped out their health.

Some time back, in reading, Breggin Alerts: Exposing the Global predators, I came across information on the brain, which really got me into doing some research. Dr. Peter Breggin has written some astounding books, which show his extensive knowledge about how the human brain functions. He is totally aware that the current methods of psychiatric treatment will be considered as being in the Dark Ages…in the future. Fifty years ago, he was at the forefront of his field; advising against many psychiatric treatments, which were harming patients. His information got me, into thinking about the specific care of the brain nutrition-wise and how it functions through nutrition.

There are glands in the brain that have many functions. They control the ability to think, learn, remember, behavior, emotional development, speech and much more. The glands in the brain need nutrients from natural unprocessed food, in order to function, which provides them with energy. People have to think what would occur, when ingesting matter other than nutrients from food or injecting lab-created toxic substances into their bloodstreams …what would this do? Items, such as, aluminum sulfate, thimerosal (mercury(, graphene hydroxide, carbolic acid, polysorbate80, nanoparticles, animal cells, animal viruses, formaldehyde, and a slew of other non-nutritive substances totally devestate the brain. . There are two books which I have read, which list these ingredients in vaccines: Vaccination is NOT Immunization by Dr. Tim O’Shea and Forbidden Facts: Government Deceit and Suppression about Brain Damage from Childhood Vaccines by Gavin de Becker.

I am not a genius and it’s not that difficult to learn how one’s own body works. Hippocrates wisely said, “A person who is not his own doctor, is a fool.” If one does not take the time to learn what the body needs in order to be healthy, one is totally gambling with his/her health. I started out as a health-illiterate, in regard to nutrition and could have died having my first child. In 1956, It was a 26 hour labor…which ended with the doctor using forceps to birth my child. My first child was born with red scratches along the side of his head. It is a miracle we both survived. I had two more 26 hour labors, before my fourth child was born in 1976… and I was surprised how easy the birth was. I could have had him at home in just an hour, but went to the hospital; and was told…”Hold back. Hold back!” There was no one in the hospital who could help deliver a baby…and I had to wait for my doctor.

Its all about the state of one’s health and I was healthier at 42, than I was at 22. In 1961, I got into the study of nutrition, because of my very unhealthy first child. My goal was to find answers, which the medical field didn’t have. The O.B. caused a. problem in the hospital, when he ordered dry-up pills for me; forcing me to go to a pediatrician for nutrition advice. I had no idea that pediatricians didn’t study nutrition and his advice was ultra poor, but I was totally ignorant about nutrition. I did everything he told me to do in feeding my child…sugar-rich foods.

My first child was put on a formula, which had no nutrients. He cried constantly for his first three months, as he was starving, before he was given some solid food. Then he was given vaccines, which caused him to scream for sixteen hours, with me holding him in my arms walking and praying. He survived, but vaccines cause brain damage. I had called his doctor and he said that his reaction was to be expected as it showed the vaccines worked …and bring him in tomorrow morning. .

We learn from every experience and it took me 20 years of searching for health and nutrition answers, before my last child was born in 1976; and he was the healthiest. He was also the largest at 8 pounds. For his first 7 years, I raised him without any interference. He was doing well in school and I had taught him to read, before he entered school. He loved learning. We started running together, when he was small. I had left my marriage, after 21 years, when this child was 8 months old, because my ex-husband was a difficult man and had anger management problems. I didn’t want him to be the one correcting this child, I believe in spankings on the backside, but not a fist to the head.

What did I discover that contributed to this far easier birth? A radical dietary and health change, which occurred three years earlier; primarily through elimination. After finishing a most enlightening health book in 1973, I decided to give up many items. I asked the Creator to take my addictions to them from my body; and they were gone overnight. What were the things I was addicted to? Coffee, cigarettes, meat, poultry and fish. I had already given up sugar, white flour and rarely ate any bread, because I noted that it caused me to gain weight. Over the years, I have eliminated more of the ‘good’ foods that are touted.

The results: I am healthier mentally and physically in my nineties than I was sixty years earlier….My weight is perfect and my energy has never been better. In my thirties I was fat and lethargic on the Standard American Diet (SAD) promoted by the Food Industry. Every day I am focused on doing the things necessary to maintain health. I am out in the sunlight doing my 10,000 steps - 5 miles for 100 minutes or more. In addition, I have eliminated many products that had chemicals in them that lowered one’s health, such as, personal care and cleaning. I became aware that any matter put on the skin entered the bloodstream in 30 to 60 seconds; and one should not use products that affect one’s breathing, as they did not contribute to health. Modern living has many pitfalls. People are paying good money to obtain poor health. One has to think, before putting out money for something …how will it affect my health?

All my life I have had a connection to our Creator and ask for guidance in all that I do. This is of maximum importance, because the Great Physician has the answers. As a child I knew my mind was open to the Creator, as I would think of something and it happened. As a teenager, I would think of receiving an invitation for an event and I never sat home. When I needed something, it came. My needs have always been met. Today, I think about information that I need…and the answers come.

What can we do to make a difference? We must ask our Creator for guidance, because mankind has lost its way…that is for sure. We need our Maker’s help. I am not into any specific religion, but I am totally into the Creator and ask for guidance. People have to think about Hosea: 4: 6 in the Bible…”My people perish from lack of knowledge…because you have rejected (my) knowledge, I will also reject you.” Instead of asking the Creator for help, when people have a problem…they go to those who have very costly answers, which don’t provide the solutions or cures they need Our loving and caring Creator is there for all of us providing the answers and solace we need.

Holistically Yours,

Barbara Charis