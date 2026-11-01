Barbara’s Newsletter - Journey to Wellness

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Lullybird's avatar
Lullybird
8d

Barbara, I just subscribed and this is my first reading. I have to say that I am shocked at how many things you take visa vis the mouth that are not natural. My Mom grew up in Berlin WW2, born 1930, had little food. Her main meals were potatoes and potatoes peels. One egg at easter. My dad grew up in Switzerland border to Germany, he ate oatmeal and goats milk. Each body is different. Each of us from province to province state to state eat differently. We eat what our bodies tell us too. If I ate fruit every day, I'd never get off the pot. But during cherry season, I can eat and do eat 5 lbs a day. And I am on the pot a bit more. Each body is different. I don't believe in plying our bodies with Vit or so called healthy food made by someone else and packaged. That is a processed food. Try eating organic.......Warm water in the morning for your bowels. It is good to cleanse the stomach and awaken the elimination works. Just my thought.

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39 replies by Barbara Charis and others
AJoy's avatar
AJoy
7d

Yes time sure does fly! 🙌. So enjoy reading all your articles :)

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