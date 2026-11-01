No alarm clock necessary! Wake up feeling great every day, ready to take on the day. My daily routine is built around healthful activity, plus my reading and writing Life is about learning and I do health research daily. Any email, which has health information in it, I open. Many, I quickly delete, because I deal with the Whole Person, not just focusing on products being promoted to make money. I check out the information on products, which look interesting, but I am not guided to purchase many. In the last year, I have come across some, which I am using. After, I ask the Creator for guidance and get a Positive to buy. I will cover some of them today. People must remember mankind survived thousands of years on natural foods, without many of the products many are promoting today.

The first thing everyone must do every morning, in order to be healthy, is to take the time to have a natural elimination; otherwise they are asking for problems. I have had a lifelong problem with my elimination system not working right. It was caused by having almost no fruit and vegetables during my first 38 years. As a Child of the Great Depression, there was almost no food during my early years and I did not like to drink tap water. I honestly don’t know how I survived. I was told that when I was a baby, as the first child, I was given mashed bananas.. Later on with four more children and little money…No fruit. In the 1940s, the only vegetables I had to eat were cabbage and potatoes fried in Crisco. My father called it Bubble and Squeak.

I remember one occasion in 1942, when my father bought a bushel of peaches. it did not last long. There simply wasn’t the money to buy more fruit and vegetables Fruit and vegetables are the natural foods, which support colon health. I had almost none for my first 38 years. When I married at 22, there was very little money for many years, so I clipped coupons and ate the Standard American diet. This helped break down the peristaltic action in my eliminative system, along with little food; and all the laxatives my mother gave me as a child, such as, Ex-Lax, Milk of Magnesia, Citrate of Magnesia, and Castor Oil. My mother loved chocolate and she was the Ex-Lax Queen.

In 1973, after becoming a vegetarian and eating lots of fruit and vegetables, I still had a problem. I tried different products, but most contained unwanted items. Many contained psyllium seeds, which I later learned were not healthy. Most psyllium seeds were found to contain an excessive amounts of lead; and are also a source of allergens. I tried Calm Calcium-Magnesium… and it created a problem with my fingernails. I think the food was going through my system too fast to be assimilated. Then, I tried a product called Expel, which was totally herbal and it worked well. However, it lost it’s affordability, when $30 was added on for shipping six small containers and cost well over $200.. Now, I am using Peake Bio Boost in my morning coffee, which contains a prebiotic blend with 40 mg of magnesium citrate, 7 g of carbohydrates, 7 g of fiber, and just 30 calories. It works! I just started and the company says it takes a while to work really well.

It is of maximum importance to have daily eliminations. Otherwise, the food will remain in your intestines; adding inches to an expanding waistline and stomach. There are unhealthy people walking around with 30 pounds of feces or more in their bodies. I read of the autopsy performed on John Wayne, a well known actor. It disclosed he had 77 pounds of waste in his body; and an autopsy performed on Elvis Presley, singer-actor, showed he had 60 pounds of waste in his colon. This causes the proliferation of bacteria, which migrate to the organs and start breaking them down. This is caused by eating the wrong foods, which have no FIBER. This is the missing ingredient in most processed foods.

I weight myself daily to make sure that I am not retaining any excess food. I keep a daily record of the foods and amounts I eat, in order to have complete eliminations. If I see that I have gained, I check the amounts of protein and fat grams that I am consuming. I don’t count calories. I want to see what foods and amounts have caused me to gain. As someone, who in the past weighed 150 pounds and struggled to lose weight, I have no desire to ever put on more weight again. It feels good to look in the mirror and not see excess fat.

In addition, once a month I take my measurements. When I had an accident last year and sat for over two months, I put on more than four inches around my waist. I worked off most of them, but could still lose an inch. My waist measures 28 “ now. It is very important to make sure that you don’t add inches around the waist, because it is an indication that internal fat around the organs is increasing, too. I never had a small waist, because I was a swimmer and developed a larger ribcage.

In 1981, when I got into the best shape of my life at 47, after having four children, my waist measured 27”. I was running daily and working out at the gym, too. I had photos taken at the time. In 1982, I wrote an article for Vegetarian Times about Andreas Cahling, a champion vegetarian body builder from Sweden. His photo was on the cover of the magazine in September 1982. . I was asked for photos, too. The magazine put in a short article on me; and also published photos of me; one was a head shot and the other was in a one piece bathing suit.

These are things that I am doing to stay in shape today, which others need to do also. One’s good health depends on many factors that one does on a regular basis. I changed my walking time to later, so I could walk in the sunlight for almost two hours. I started thinking about Circadian Rhythm, which governs the sleep-wake pattern, which is connected to getting enough outdoor light. It leads to better sleep and digestion; metabolic efficiency; immune system function; tissue repair; hormone regulation, i.e., cortisol for energy and melatonin for sleep. The Master Clock in our body is synchronized by light exposure, which signals the neurons in the brain’s hypothalamus to suppress melatonin production during the day to produce alertness and trigger its release at night to induce sleep. The right outdoor light is important for mental and physical health. It affects one’s energy and emotions, too.

When I get in bed by 9:30 PM, I sleep so deeply that I don’t remember any dreams. I awaken automatically at 5:30 in the morning without the need of an alarm clock It is important to sleep in total darkness and not have any electrical devices in the room. I have two lamps sitting on little dressers next to my bed, but one lamp is not plugged in. I found out that there could be an electrical arc between the two. I keep the door to my room closed, because my daughter’s cat, Isabella, has climbed in bed with me a few times and sits on my head. This kind of disrupts my sleep, as I have to get up to put her out of the room.

My breakfast routine is very simple. In the early morning, I start out with fruit as its carbs provide what the body needs: energy, enzymes, nutrients, bulk and fiber. I usually have a pound of fruit, which I weigh and most of the time it’s bananas. I also have a large mug of instant coffee with very little caffeine. I simply like the taste. I use a little Native Forest Organic Coconut Milk in it, plus some So Delicious Coconut Milk in it too. The Native Forest has more fat and the So Delicious has far less. I don’t want to get too many fat grams in my coffee. I just started using Peak’s Bio Boost in my morning coffee, plus I sweeten it with Kal Stevia liquid. I have been using this stevia for 20 years at least, it helps cut carbs, which add weight. I gain very easily. I think it is because of the first 12 years of my life with so very little food. My body adjusted to live on less. As soon as I started eating more food, I gained 32 pounds.

Sometimes, if there is not enough fruit in the house, I will have some Pure Elizabeth Blueberry Cereal, which comes in a 1.52 ounce packet; and I just add hot water. I bought some frozen organic blueberries to have in the house, in case I run out of other fresh fruit. I will add them to this cereal along with the organic coconut milk. I can’t eat this too often or else, I will gain by adding the extra coconut milk, which puts on weight. I use enough coconut milk already on a daily basis. If people want to gain weight coconut milk is good. However, I would not buy some, which can contain 45 g of fat! I buy Native Forest Organic Light Coconut Milk, which has 5 grams per 2.66 oz; plus, So Delicious Organic Coconut Milk, which has 4 g of fat per 8 oz. Excess fat and protein triggers the growth of tumors, so I’m very careful about not ingesting too much. I don’t count calories! I keep a daily record of the protein and fat grams. My max protein grams is under 30 and eating 3 eggs daily puts me over a bit.. My max fat is no more than 29 grams daily, but it’s so easy to exceed with the eggs and coconut milk.

Lunch time is fruit time, too. Bananas are available year around. I buy other fresh fruit that is in season, too. This past summer our own trees produced abundantly. We have apricot, fig and peach trees. This time of year, apples and pears are available. but I am happy with what I am eating now. My daughter in the past lightly processed apples for me, as it is difficult for me to bite into an apple. However, I haven’t felt like them, yet. I found a source of fresh peaches, so I have them available along with the frozen organic blue berries and bananas. I have a pound of fruit at a meal. At lunch time I have a mug with Cacao Bliss which has a blend of nutrients, such as, ceremonial grade cacao powder, lucuma fruit, MCT oil and turmeric, I add Native Forest Organic Coconut Milk to it and Kal Liquid Stevia to sweeten. Mid-afternoon, I will have a lime juice drink. If I can find some raw goat cheese available, I will nibble on half an ounce. I eat it sparingly, because it has a lot of protein and fat.

In addition, I use supplements and have a drawer filled with many containers of sealed supplements. However, I’m being guided to only use specific ones now. When I am guided to do something, I listen. Right now, I am using Solgar B-Complex 100; and Bright Naturals Thyroid Renew, which has zinc, selenium, copper and L-Tyrosine. I was using Science Natural Supplements with Turmeric and BioPerine. However, I noticed that there is turmeric in the Cacao Bliss…and I was guided to stop. I just read in The Kent Man substack that one has to be careful about getting too much turmeric along with the black pepper, which increases it.. It could cause health problems. I recently added Volusol Iodine and use a drop or two daily. My daughter takes a weekly injection of NAD and B-Complex and started me on it, too. I am getting a neutral on these injections. She started going to Prime IV, which promotes these injections a couple years ago.

Dinner Time: I have Sunny side-up eggs from my daughter’s organically-fed and raised chickens, plus a mug of either Cacao Bliss or Coffee; along with bananas. In addition, I have steamed spinach 2 or 3 times weekly. Many might think that it is boring having the same thing all the time, but I’m grateful to have food on my table. Also, variety might be more interesting, but many foods that people crave are lowering their health and hurting them. Animals in nature have specific foods, which are good for their bodies. They don’t have ‘variety.’ Human beings are just the same; there are specific foods, which were created for mankind. In addition, each person has specific foods, which will provide health, while other foods can slowly deteriorate the internal organs. Make digestion easier for your body, don’t eat too many foods at a time. Eating can be a stress, when too many items have to be digested.

In regard to cooking, my daughter bought a complete set of titanium cookware. Our Place is one of the best in the marketplace. It’s important to avoid toxic cookware! When I started to read information about the chemicals that are released in using non-stick cookware, it was shocking. One family had a bird in their kitchen area who died from the fumes being released from the cookware. These fumes are far from beneficial for one’s health and are affecting all in the vicinity of the cooking. The pan, which I use needs no or very little butter, when I make my eggs; and it is ultra easy to clean. Their website: fromourplace.com.

Health is most important and I am willing to forego many foods, in order to be healthy. I don’t let my tastebuds do my thinking for me and jeopardize my health. The end results…I don’t need to depend on the Medical Industry and its products. At 92, I feel better than I felt at 30, when I was fat and lethargic. I remember, when my husband used to take the children and me places that I had no energy and would just sleep in the car, while they went in to see exhibits and shows. Today, I have far more energy than sixty years ago. I can go out and walk for 100 minutes; and could do more, but don’t have the time. I never thought I would be as busy as I am today. There are not enough hours in the day. I can not believe how fast the weeks go. Tempus fugit! Time flies!

Holistically Yours,

Barbara Charis