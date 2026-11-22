In 1945, I was eleven, when I saw the cover of Superman Comics with a picture of a rocket ship carrying baby Superman away from the exploding planet Krypton. It made an impression on me seeing his two parents sending him away from the planet that was blowing up. I wondered about it? What had occurred to cause the massive explosions with the planet being blown to smithereens? This was about the time that the Atom bomb was being used on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. I was just a kid, but when we went to the movies we saw newsreels of what was going on in the world. It was scary and as I got a little bit older, I worried about the use of the atom bomb and if there would be a world left. I believe many other young people wondered, if they would have a future with a family and children.

I believe the answer to the question...Why Planet krypton disintegrated? Human Error! Technology advanced, too rapidly, without the ability to handle it. This has to be taken into consideration today, because the human brain has been bombarded by a tremendous chemical assault in the last 75 years. Many scientists today are not the same mentally and spiritually, as they were, before the Medical and the Processed Food Industry did a full scale promotion of their products. Medical products have major side effects and Processed food serves the medical industry better than the people. It has no correlation with the natural foods that our Creator designed for humans to eat to feed the body and the brain. Toxic food is responsible for creating many mental and physical health issues in society. In addition, the Medical Industry doesn’t perform the Safety checks on its products, which should have been required. I question the brains of many ‘scientists’ today, who are coming up with products that are contributing to the destruction of the people and the earth.

The Chemical Industry is another industry, which is contributing to the extermination of mankind. It’s affecting Americans daily in a multitude of ways. Many grocery shoppers never give a thought to the more than 100,000 chemicals that exist in the marketplace and in their daily life. Those who buy conventional, non-organic food are consuming chemicals in every bite they take. There are chemicals in clothing, personal care products, cleaning products, furniture, drapes, carpets and many other products. When you put personal care products on your skin, they enter into your bloodstream in 30 to 60 seconds and there will be an internal reaction. The body has to try and get rid of them. Many chemicals in cleaning products are harmful, even when you breathe them, such as, fragrances in laundry products. Many other products, which people buy, such as, candles can exude toxic fumes. I no longer use cologne or perfume; who knows what they do internally? When bloodwork has been done, testing multitudes of people, their bloodstreams are loaded with chemicals.

Dupont Chemical started using the slogan “Better things for Better Living through Chemistry, “ from 1935 until 1982. Then, why were two of the words eliminated? The words were ‘through chemistry.’ In 1999, the Dupont Chemical slogan was changed to: The Miracles of Science.’ Their former slogan “Better Living through Chemistry” started to be used for commentary on several different products from the promotion of prescriptions or recreational drugs to the praise of chemicals and plastic…or to sarcastic criticism of them both for all the human and environmental damage they have created.

Chemistry started to be a ‘dirty’ word! It has contributed to so many catastrophic problems world wide It has not quite turned out to be the Better Living promised. Worldwide labs are into creating more chemicals daily without giving thought to the danger they pose to humanity. They are using the natural resources of the world to seriously jeopardize all humans and the environment. Governments worldwide must cooperate to end this kind of research, which jeopardizes life on earth. This Wuhan disaster should serve as a wake-up call to the whole world, about the danger of these health-destroying labs, which are doing hazardous research…looking for ways to kill humans. How many trillions over time have been affected by this nefarious research?

Chemistry is responsible for the creation of plastic; leaving out one very critical step. It did not do further research on how to break the matter in products down. Now we have mountains of plastic waste in landfills without any idea of how long it will take for them to decompose. Manufacturers and those into the disposal of waste are responsible for dumping plastic into the oceans, too. There are massive islands of plastic as wide across as the state of Texas floating in five different oceans in the world in GYRES. Gyres are large systems of ocean currents moving in a circular fashion driven by wind currents in the Atlantic Ocean, Pacific Ocean, Indian Ocean, Arctic Ocean and the Southern Ocean.

This has created a very critical problem, the contamination of the food of the fish and the marine animals who eat them. The plastic has affected human health, too. Plastic particles floating in the ocean are thought to be food, like algae. This has created an extremely serious problem… the injury and death of many ocean species. The thoughtlessness and lack of foresight of those who created plastic without due diligence in order to make sure it would do no harm. This is another source of the microplastics, which are contaminating the human species. I have laid off eating fish for this reason along with the other pollutants in them

Another industry, which is doing radical harm with its products; could actually be done without. It has caused the feminization of another species, the harmless frog. It is also affecting and killing marine life in the rivers and oceans; trying to survive in a toxic environment created by an industry. Many don’t even know or realize that this is a warning to mankind, when a company or corporations is doing environmental harm that affects all species; mankind is being affected, too. When, I read about the toilet paper industry dumping its harmful waste bleach into streams, rivers and the oceans, I couldn’t believe it. It jarred me to think that the government would permit this to be happening.

There is a book…I would recommend…Save Our Planet: 750 Ways You can Help Clean Up the Earth by Diane MacEachern, which would help Mother Earth survive. The previous situation with the toilet paper industry got me thinking. I bought some bamboo cloth and decided to use it as a washrag; and use soap and water to wash myself, after I use the toilet. One of the pieces off the roll can be used many times by simply washing it with soap and water.. I thought to myself… I didn’t use toilet paper, when my four children were in diapers. I washed their bottoms with soap and water. I decided to add: # 751 as a suggestion to the list in Save Our Planet. This would help save frogs, marine animals and humanity. It is far cleaner than the use of white-bleached toilet paper, which can contribute to UTIs (Urinary Tract Infections). There is also in the marketplace bamboo toilet paper, which has not been bleached for those who are in the workforce.

The Pesticide Industry is another earth-destroying industry It is not only killing pests, it is destroying the very life in the soil, which provides nutrients to crops. The ignorance of mankind revving ahead in order to sell products, without knowing if the product is safe, not just for the environment in this case, but for all life. It is harming the soil worldwide, which harms all life. All “Eaters’ in the world are being affected by this very toxic industry. Rachel Carson warned humanity in the 1960s in her book “Silent Spring’ what the toxic chemicals were doing at that time, such as weakening the shells of birds, so they could not reproduce. Americans are now classified as the unhealthiest in the world. We have gone from the top to 47th place in World health with our government’s focus on Industry’s Bottom Line

The EMFS (Electo-Magnetic Frequencies) in many products are bombarding the human body with radiation, which is being classified as mild and harmless. In order, not to affect Industry’s Bottom Line. Human beings from the beginning of time were never exposed to all the EMF’s that people are being exposed to, today. Cell phone towers are far more dangerous than people know. I have read that people located near them have a high amount of leukemia. The Smart meters that are promoted emit radiation. Cell phones are creating brain tumors, and men who wear them on their body are radiating themselves. Microwave ovens, not only destroy the nutrient value of the food, they emit radiation that affects all those in the vicinity. The TV emits radiation and children who played video games sitting too close to it, were and are being radiated. There are EMF Detectors, which people should buy to check the amount of radiation in their homes, offices and in schools with electronics, such as, computers. Many people are totally unaware of these hazards in their lives.

Now AI Data centers, another Industry ‘Gem’ with Questionable Money-Procuring Potential is being promoted without all the possible end results being known. . There are people living in the vicinity of these AI Data Centers who are experiencing problems already. They are seeing electric bills rise, environmental damage with the contaminated water, and they are concerned about the billions of gallons of water these units use. State officials are looking for revenue and the producers are tempting them with promises; not cash. This is a massive commercial venture and greedy people don’t think of anything, except the money.

The promoters of AI Data Centers are in it for the money, they are not thinking of the people or the environment. This venture could radically harm the entire earth. It is business as usual for government, which has done no research, before permitting these AI Data Centers to start springing up in droves on the East Coast. It has given no thought to the environmental damage they will create, which I have read is occurring in the North West; arid land around Data Centers. There has been a drought in the South West fof many years and our reservoirs are getting to a point, where the turbines, which produce electricity, could fail to turn from lack of water. Water is being rationed to Arizona, California and Nevada; three of the seven states that the Colorado River feeds (and it is slowing down). Aquifers in the Mid-West are about drained. Water shortages are occurring in the Potomac Area, New Mexico and Texas. Is the U.S, government aware?

Our government has focused on industry and technology without being aware of the real needs of the people. Their mental and physical health has been jeopardized. It has permitted industries free-reign to promote products, without doing any proper oversight to make sure the products being produced were truly Safe & Effective. It allowed industries to do their own testing and produce their results, without checking. The FDA in the past has permitted many products to be marketed that have radically harmed people, before they were recalled. Now, they are not stopping the CV-19 Vaccine with the astronomical numbers of people who have been injured and killed by them. The Pharmaceutical Industry appears to be running America. This is a total travesty of justice.

Our government has blinders on and can’t see that It is responsible for the radical insanity going on in America, because of its focus on industry and technology. When I spoke of insanity, I am referring to the daily news reporting mass shootings, murders, crime, pornography, drug and human trafficking. Its mind boggling! America has lost its moral ballast. These things were not occurring like this in the past The human brain has been seriously harmed by drugs, vaccines, chemicals, alcohol, radiation, lack of nutrients for brain health and detachment from any spiritual nutrition.

The big question: How can we get the world back in balance? I believe it could happen, if governments worldwide focused on Mental and Physical Human health. The Prime need of every human is Good Health, without it people can’t think or function. Governments worldwide should learn it does not stem from commercial products. The #1 requirement for achieving health is consuming nutritious food raised in healthy soil. The human brain requires natural nutrients in natural unprocessed, pesticide-free food, in order to work. The world needs to learn how to eat right. Commercial interests have been permitted to do health research in order to promote their products. This has caused a radical shift in the health of most Americans who spend more on medical drugs and treatments than any other country in the world.

Lifestyles are of maximum importance too. Americans have become a Nation of Food Addicts, Cell Phone fiends, Couch potatoes, imbibers and druggies. Their lifestyles have seriously harmed their bodies and their brains. They have no comprehension that their addictions are destroying their minds, their bodies and their souls. None of the preceding contributes anything of value, but it takes them further downhill mentally and physically on a daily basis. If they don’t wake up, they are inviting ill health in to their lives. When they wind up sick, they run to the doctor for a “Quick fix,” which accelerates their downward path.

Many today have absolutely no knowledge about, how their own bodies work. If their minds were open to learning, they would be healthier and happier, too. The right nutritional knowledge and food with nutrients would lift people mentally, physically and spiritually. When I changed my diet in 1973, it totally changed my life. My mind functioned better and my total consciousness was raised. I felt more attuned to the Creator’s guidance. Two years later, I started writing songs, words and music. This was something I had never done before. The right foods are of maximum importance, as the wrong ones in the Standard American Diet had put me behind the eight ball, health-wise. It is of critical importance, learning how to eat! Not going along with conventional information that destroys the body, the mind, and the soul.

Holistically Yours,

Barbara Charis