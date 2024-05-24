In 1995 Sharing from the Heart was published. I asked for guidance over every line. It was not a roaring success, as my information conflicted with common knowledge. I asked everybody who bought a copy for feedback; and few complied. I picked up the feeling they didn’t want to tell me what they really thought. I got to the point, where I didn’t want to promote it further, because I had no desire to promote something people didn’t want. The silence made me feel really strange! I thought people would be interested in health and other information, because our Father-Creator had guided it. I really wanted the people who read it to tell me the honest truth, whether they liked it or not. This book had taken 33 years of searching for answers, just to provide others with information that would be beneficial. It was perplexing!

The title Sharing from the Heart probably didn’t sound like a book that contained nutrition information. I did think about another title: Dates are for Camels! It probably would have been more catchy. However, I covered a lot of territory in this 220 page book. It was only 8 chapters, which started with Chapter One : Looking for Answers. I told about my background in the first 15 pages. Then, I went on from there: Chapter Two: Your Choice: Health or Illness….Chapter Three: The Myth of the Balanced Diet….Chapter Four: Foods and Substances: Disease Creators. Chapter Five: Hazards Beware….Chapter Six: Mental or Malnourished….Chapter 7: The Perfect Diet: Results in 30 Days…. Chapter 8:The Best is yet to Come.

The following was the Preface: Dictated by The Creator!

Few relatively responded to a message that I sent 2000 years ago, because most are unaware of its profound simplicity - LOVE ME AND LOVE ONE ANOTHER! Truth is not complex. It’s easy to understand. However, humans have a problem accepting the plain truth. Humans have a tendency to buy anything that is well promoted. It took quite awhile for me to get through, but finally I found a woman who was looking for the Truth. This relatively young woman of sixty has devoted more than half her life…in order to learn. She had a strong idea many years ago that there had to be answers…so she started seeking.

In the beginning of her search she trusted the demigods who set themselves up as “authorities.” She had to learn the hard way these “experts” had no answers. However, they were great business people. After their expensive advice produced unanticipated problems, she came to me for advice. There are others on this planet who know the Truth. Some people refer to me as The Truth. I would have been pleased a long time ago, if more of you folks would have started asking me for my help…after all this is my job! I made you and know what you need!

It’s difficult to understand what I did wrong, when I gave you brains to think with - so many of you are not using them. It’s nice to know that there are so many trusting souls, but when it comes to permitting yourselves to be taken for a ride; that’s too trusting! I did not make human bodies more complex than other species. The life-forms out in nature have done a great job without help - as long as humans didn’t interfere. However humans and their domesticated animals are having a rough time! I must have made a mistake, when I gave humans their brains without giving them directions on how to use them.

In order to rectify this mistake, whereby mankind did not receive a Human Body and Brain Manual, Sharing from the Heart was written through our joint efforts. Do not be misled by its loving title, as it will be one of the most enlightening books you have ever read! …..The Creator

How did this book come about? It started back in 1961, when I woke up and started learning. My brother-in-law handed me some books and said, “Start reading!” I was a 27 year old mother of two children and my only goal was to raise my children. When I was handed these books, and told that I was listening to the wrong people, I silently scoffed. I knew exactly what he was saying that he knew more than the doctor, I was depending on for information. However, when I opened the very first book, I saw two things that really shook me up. “Sugar created hyperactivity” and “Tranquilizers stunt the developing organs of children.!” My son’s pediatrician told me what to feed my son…all sugar-containing foods. Now, my 4-1/2 year old son had been put on tranquilizers.

After I opened this first book, I never stopped learning. Some of the books that I read sounded really good, but their advice set me up for problems long-term. Problems, such as lethargy and obesity; and both my little boy and I wound up in the hospital having our tonsils out at the same time, because of all the colds and sore throats we experienced. The Science of Nutrition was really in its infancy; it still is. Who provided the information in nutrition books? It took many years to find out that the Food Industry was permitted by the government to do the research, which was then given to the nutrition schools to be taught students studying to become Registered Dietitians. The Food Industry supported nutrition schools. It’s goal was to sell its products.

It took years of studying and experimenting with nutrition. starting with the elimination of white flour, white sugar; and hours shopping and reading labels. I had learned about the additives, dyes, preservatives, etc. There was a Mantra: If you can’t pronounce a word on the label…don’t buy the product. When we moved to Palos Verdes in 1984, we joined a Tennis and Swim Club. I was very perturbed, when I found out they were going to put a candy machine in the lobby. I said something to one of the women and she looked at me, as if I were crazy, when I told her that sugar was not healthy. This woman died of cancer some years later.

For 63 years now I have been on a Food Crusade to wake people up, as to the correlation of food to one’s health. Some people don’t make this connection. They don’t think about what occurs, when they put substances in their mouth that are damaging their internal organs on a daily basis. The human body was designed to eat species-specific foods. We are a species, just like every other species. Our Creator made out bodies to adapt to the foods that were created for our species. For example, our intestinal tract is different than a carnivore’s. A carnivore has a much shorter intestinal tract. It is 4 ft to 9 feet. The human intestinal tract is approximately, 28 ft. to 32 ft. The carnivore has to expel its food rapidly, because of the billions of bacteria in every ounce. The human’s diet of fruit and vegetables does not have this problem. it does not have billions of bacteria.

In addition, the human dental structure is far different. The carnivore has very sharp teeth to rip and tear its prey. Humans have don’t have sharp fangs. They have a set of 32 straight teeth to bite into their food and chew it. There is a difference, between the digestive system, too. The digestive juice of hydrochloric acid in humans is not as strong as that of carnivores. It was designed to break down fruit and vegetables, not meat. Our intestinal tract is designed for the nutrients in our food to enter our bloodstream. Nutrients go through the walls of the intestines and the bloodstream carries the nutrients throughout the body to feed and nourish every cell. The food we eat provides energy, which is produced by the organs in our body. Our body is similar to an automobile in a way. It needs very specific fuel. Fruit and vegetables contain water. Processed foods contain none. Some animals in the jungle obtain most of their water from the fruit they consume.

The Creator provided everything that humans needed, when the world was created. Somehow mankind survived for eons of time without any of our modern modalities. In my mind, it was a miracle that our family survived the Great Depression for so many years without hardly any food. People today think if they miss a meal, they are going to die. They could actually live for years on the fat they have on their bodies; and probably be much healthier. I feel grateful that we didn’t have more food, because my parents had no food knowledge. They were both “Sugarholics.” When they had money, they primarily bought coffee and pastries. My father’s mother was Swedish and she raised him on Swedish doughnuts and coffee.

Life provides everyone with an opportunity to learn from every person you meet. I learned more by listening and observing the people in my life than from schooling. The School of Life happens to be the very best. One learns more from personal experiences, as they make a far deeper impression. We remember more, when we go through an experience rather than reading about it. I have read thousands of books, because I love to read. For 60 years, I primarily read books on health and nutrition. However, i have the knowledge to discern the truth of information.

Many of the books available on nutrition have little validity, even the best sellers. Misinformation is rampant! Are there any schools that hasn’t been funded by the Food Industry? There are specific books I tell people to read, such as, Dr. Norman W. Walker. He had a track record. Another one Quality Longevity by Mark Lovendale. In addition, The 80-10-10 Diet…it had a great deal of good information.

From 1979 until 1981, I crossed the United States four times in my old Cadillac. Three times, my Co-pilot was my youngest son. He helped keep me awake! The fourth time I drove back alone without my son. My ex-husband was on a business trip back east and took my son with him back to California. I was living in Connecticut at the time; selling Spirulina and involved in getting into the best condition of my life. I was working out at a gym every other day; and running on country roads; working up to doing a marathon. I had entered a 2-mile race, in which the Mayor of Norwalk challenged some men to race with him. I was the only woman to enter it. I wore a t-shirt, which said “Spirulina Mama!” After, the race I was written up in a number of local newspapers.

In February 1981, I started using Dr. Christopher Hill’s Spirulina; and it gave me energy that I had never experienced in my entire life. It got me moving! I joined a local running group, Lightfoot Runners in Norwalk, Connecticut. The first race I entered was a three miler in March. At the same time, the Mayor of Norwalk challenged some men to a foot race. I was the only woman to enter it. I wore a T-Shirt, which said “Spirulina Mam!” After the race, several local newspapers wrote articles about my lifestyle. It was rather funny, but a couple people suggested that I run for mayor. I thought “forget it!”

In July 1981, I went to Pittsburgh to visit my mother. I was sitting in her living room, when I was told, “Get a paper and pencil; and start writing.” I listened! Then, the words started coming very fast and I wrote as fast as I could. I remember the exact day, because it was my mother’s sister’s birthday, July 14th. I put the following information in my book, when the book was published in 1995: I had never given a thought to starting a church previously. I had thought about opening a health center, but not a church. The following is what I received:

The Church of At-One-Ment

The tenets of the Church of At-One-ment are based simply on the love of humanity for its Creator; and the desire to show its love through service to others; and all creations of the Creator.. The members of this covenant are governed by the common love they share for their Creator and for all living things upon this earth. Their strong love is non-judgmental; non-secular; and not restricted to their own members.

Each member is entitled to the address of minister by virtue of the service, he or she wold render to anyone in need. If the need be physical, the intelligent treatment would be the non-use of any substance that would detract in any way from the energies necessary to produce normal good health. Good health is normal. It is created through adherence to eating right and following a healthy lifestyle. Our, all omnipotent Creator has given us everything we need to be healthy. Poor health, only occurs, when we disobey The Creator’s Natural Laws.

The members of the Church of At-One-ment are aware that wisdom and knowledge will be given to those who have applied their energies to seeking the Truth. The Truth is the word. The word is the Creator. Even though we are on this baser level, it does not mean we can live hedonistically, without thought to the laws of the Creator. We must strive to increase our knowledge by searching for information that would elevate not only the members of this church, but all others in this world, so as to advance the awareness of all humanity.

There are certain goals each one of us should strive to achieve. An important one is to accord the temple of our soul the homage and respect it is due. The human body is the sacred home of the Universal Mind and Sou; and it should receive loving respect in the form of intelligent treatment. Intelligent treatment relates to nutrition, physical-conditioning, sunlight, pure water, healthy air, mental growth through life-long education; the use of one’s abilities; good works; proper rest; and a happy mental outlook.

The members of this church need be aware that our love sould extend to all living creatures of our Creator; suffering inflicted upon animal live is a lowering of the sensitivity level of all humanity; killing animals was not the design of our Creator. T Thou Shalt not Kill was meant to extend to all living things. The first page of the Old Testament verified this:

And God said, behold I have given you every herb-bearing seed, which is on the face of the earth, and every tree, in the which is the fruit of a tree yielding seed; to you it shall be for meat (food). Genesis 1:29

We need to know that the biblical truth in the New Testament- ‘Man doth not live by bread alone’ - demonstrates that the Word (energies) of the Creator is living food for believing members of the human race. A blessing asked upon the food we ingest, enhances the value of the food. Without the Creator’s Blessing the food fills the stomach only, but is of little value to the body or the soul. It is necessary to ask for the Creator’s Blessing over every food or liquid we enjoy; and to ask wisdom in choosing the food and beverages that will keep us well. All necessary foods were given to us by our Creator and they did not include the flesh of animals; nor animal products. Milk is for the young of the species that produced it Eggs are a species’ method of reproduction and were not intended for humans to eat. Knowledge is available, demonstrating that the highest degree of good health may be obtained by abstaining from the flesh of animals; or animal products.

The teachings of the Church of At-One-ment will spread all knowledge received from our Creator to those who seek and ask. In the hope this information will heal all people on this planet. The members of the Church of At-One-ment may use the Old or New Testament; the Ayurvedic Texts; or any spiritually enlightened source for inspiration. Since the Direct Word of the Creator is the most important. the members of the church should pray and meditate before turning to any man-written sources. Each of us can unite and be with the Source of our Light, which is as simple as any function that we do. Simply close the eyes and permit one’s spiritual awareness to take precedence. Be no longer chained to the dimension of form and shape. At will you can become part of our Loving Creator and his Universal network. Remember the Creator is everything - the sum total of all wisdom, all knowledge and all creation from the beginning of time.

Our major goal is to demonstrate our Love for our Creator through the action of service. This would be shown by words and deeds to every living thing that crosses our path. The Creator gives life and none of us has the right to deprive anyone or anything of life. Do not think for a moment that the Creator is not aware of any act or any thought. The Creator determines where we go, when we depart. At the moment of transition, our soul determines, where we go for growth. The Bible teaches us to keep our thoughts pure; as all thoughts are open and known. People err in thinking that our Creator permits evil to reign, because the Creator does not always interfere. However, many do realize that living is our opportunity to advance to a higher level or sink to depths that will satisfy all judgmental souls upon this Earth. We pay and the punishment will fit the crime. We will pay , if we try to render judgment and deprive another of life.

It is difficult for some to accept, because many humans do not understand that there is a Creator and there will be justice. The Creator’s Justice will be far superior than what is called justice now.

When humans discipline the unnatural desires of the minds and bodies, the self-destruction of this age will cease. The free will that we were given was for the purpose of seeking within ourselves for those unique qualities, we individually possess; and if were used would propel us to the highest state of advancement possible. Each of us has ‘buried talents’ and its part of our duty to find them and develop them. If we choose of free will to do nothing, because of erroneous thinking, which equates work and effort with hell; and places idleness in the category of paradise; then ‘as ye sow; so shall ye reap’ for nothing comes from nothing. Real men and women are self-disciplined. People that lack discipline will never live up to their highest potential; nor achieve the rewards, which comes from mastery of self.

Self-mastery over our physical desires and unnatural wants is necessary; in order to elevate our human consciousness to a higher level. This elevation, through ridding ourselves of body and soul disharmonies would place us on the path that we were destined to follow. As each one of us is at a different place along the path, it is the duty of those who are further along to extend the hand of love and encouragement to those who are not as far along. This is the duty of the more advanced ministers.

Our Church of At-One-ment desires to see the elevation of all mankind, through the diligent application of energies to seeking the Truth - and our united desire should be to become At-One-with our Creator for the universal good of the entire planet and all its creatures. Our needs shall be met by our Creator and we shall not ask for donations or compensation for our efforts.

The above was received on July 14, 1981 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania by one who truly loves the Author of Life. I had asked for information on how I could be of service and this was the information, I received.

After I received this information, I drove back to Newtown, Connecticut to finish up things I had to do there.I wanted to look good for my daughter’s upcoming wedding. My daughter Tarri was getting married August 29th in California. So, I started doing my daily training; alternating, between the gym and running. It was interesting, because every time I went out I would do at least ten miles without stopping. Then, one beautiful August day I started running and wound up running for 4 hours and 23 minutes. When I measured it afterward, I had run over 26 miles. I didn’t start out thinking about it, I just felt so good that I never stopped running. I wound up calling it The Creator’s Marathon.

Then, I knew it was time to start driving back to California in mid-August. I stopped in Pittsburgh to collect David, who was staying with my brother & his wife. My four year old David had a chance to be with my brother Alan’s four sons. My ex-husband came to get David to take him back to California, so he could be measured for a suit as he was going to be ring-bearer. So, I had to drive back to California by myself. It was interesting, because as I drove through the state of Indiana. there was a rainbow, which I was driving through…and it lasted many hours. I felt it was an omen and that something was going to occur in the future that would be very good! I didn’t intend to stay in California, but wound up opening the Charis Holistic Center in January of 1982. One never knows what’s going to happen next!

I had started a business selling Spirulina in Connecticut and said that I would return after the wedding. Well, it only took me 25 years, before I returned. My son David and I took a 7000 mile drive to the East Coast in 2006. We visited with friends in Waterford, Connecticut. It was a lovely visit and we even drove to Rhode Island. Jody and her husband had a lovely home right on the water; and we watched the ducks in the pond from their balcony. Her husband Steve was quite interesting. His hero was Benjamin Franklin. He sent me a list of the Virtues that Franklin had written. Next, we drove to Fairfax, Virginia to visit another friend that I met at Penn State. Norma Reck took us to interesting places like the International Spy Museum in Washington, D. C. and we saw the National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C. It was my last visit with my family in Pittsburgh, too.

We even drove to Delaware and took a ferry over the water to May’s Landing in New Jersey. I wanted to return to the place, where I spent the happiest summer in my life….Ocean City New jersey waitressing in a restaurant on the boardwalk. it was the summer of 1953. Seven girls sharing two bedrooms; sharing one bathroom with the family of four below. We were young and it was an experience to be earning money and supporting ourselves. I earned $7.50 a week, which covered the rent. The tips had to go for the rest. This is where I started writing…Every morning I got up early and went down to the dunes to write in my notebook. . I wrote something which I entitled Messages from the Sea. I accidentally left it on the beach, when I went back to Pittsburgh. I believe it was the first thing I ever wrote. I have done a lot of writing, since. I started out in Journalism at Penn State in 1951, then switched to Creative Writing and it took 44 years, before Sharing from the Heart was published.

Holistically Yours,

Barbara Charis