Natural healing starts with what you do on a regular basis in your daily life. Make it a priority to put your basic needs first to stay well and avoid future health problems. I covered information relating to basic needs in a recent newsletter. If you wind up with a problem, it is important to take a closer look at what you have been doing, which might have created it. The first thing you need to do, if you suffer discomfort or pain … examine your diet to see if you have added a food, which could have caused it. 95% of the time, it could be a food or something else, which entered the bloodstream. I have solved most of my health problems by discovering the foods, which caused them; and eliminated them. I don’t use drugs or vaccines, which don’t belong in the bloodstream, which was designed to carry natural food. Most people are unaware of the foods, which break the body down and cause severe pain. When I removed food culprits from my diet, very shortly thereafter, no more pain.

In the 1990s. I did a series of 15 TV Cable shows entitled Sharing from the Heart. I produced them, to publicize my book of the same name; published in 1995. One of the shows was on the subject of Pain. It was entitled Pain is Your Friend. When most people experience pain they simply look for a remedy to get rid of it, without giving a thought to what caused it. If it is persistent, they go to a doctor for a stronger medication. However, this does not eliminate the root cause,. The cause must be removed or it will keep on damaging and breaking the body down further. Taking a remedy to get rid of the pain…does not eliminate the problem. Going the doctor for medication is not an answer. There is no medicine without one or more side effects. Doctors don’t study nutrition, so it is unlikely that they will be able to find the root cause of the problem.

The primary cause of many health problems would likely be grains, which are prevalent in the human diet. I suffered a major problem with arthritis in 1986. I had excruciating pain in my elbows and could not lift my arms up very high without experiencing pain. I thought what did I do to cause this? I thought about the foods, which I had been eating. The only recent one I had added was bread. A neighbor started bringing me bread from the deli where he worked. I did not take any pain medication, because I wanted to make sure I could find a natural answer. Within 2-1/2 weeks of excluding the bread, the pain was gone. Several months later, I wanted to double-check and make sure it was the bread, so I started using it again. In a very short time, the same intense pain reoccurred. So, I eliminated grains from my diet entirely with beneficial results…no more pain.

Grains equal Pain. The first book I read on this was Grain Damage by Dr. Doug Graham, D.C. in 2005. Now there are a number of other books on this subject. Another book, I purchased stated 200 health problems are created by grains. It was entitled Dangerous Grains by James Braly, M.D. and Ron Hoggan, M.A. Sayer Ji just wrote an article on Wheat. He listed the 200 health concerns connected to grains on his substack. Many people are very addicted to foods containing grains; they don’t want to give them up. Our Creator did not make grains for human consumption. Mankind existed in the beginning for thousands of years on simple foods that did not need processing. Grains need processing in order to be utilized. In addition, any food that has to be heated at 400 plus degrees, is not a food, which would contribute to health. The high temperature would destroy any value, except calories.

Another cause of chronic pain are the Nightshades, which are being consumed daily by many worldwide. Some are considered, as healthy staples in the American diet. Another name for the nightshades, solanaceae, which contains solanine a poison. It causes chronic pain and inflammation. It is downplayed by available information on the Internet, which says it can be consumed by healthy people, while it silently breaks down the human body. I am healthy and one morning I woke up and couldn’t walk. I had a red swollen ankle, so I took a closer look at what I was eating. I had been using jalapeno peppers in my eggs without thinking - they were nightshades. It was the cause. I removed them and it took almost a month, before I could walk without pain. The nightshades are: tomatoes, white potatoes, eggplant, goji berries, and all members of the pepper family, even cayenne and paprika. Two other more toxic members of the nightshade family are belladonna and tobacco.

There is always a Cause for a Health Problem; only You can discover the Cause. Hippocrates wisely said: “If you aren’t your own doctor, you are a fool!.” It took me thirty years to learn how the liver worked, when I discovered that the fat i was consuming in the healthy salads was the cause of my migraines. I didn’t take pills,, because I was aware they were toxic and would create more problems. The liver emulsifies and breaks down the fats in oils, salad dressings, nuts, seeds, dairy, meat, and other foods. I was overwhelming my liver’s ability to handle the fat i was consuming. in my salads. One TBL of salad oil is 14g - 15 g of fat and nuts and seeds are loaded with fat, too. There is a limit to the amount of fat that people can eat. I stopped eating salad oil, nuts seeds and other fats…and haven’t had another headache in 33 years.

There is also a limit to the amount of PROTEIN GRAMS, as the body only needs a specific amount. When people go overboard, it set them up for serious problems. In the last 75 years, there has been a promotion of protein. It did not bring about the health results in America that glowing accounts in books presented by a Registered Dietitians proclaimed. The food Industry was behind this promotion. It provided its research to nutrition schools…in order to promote its products with the governments blessings. The rate of Cancer and Heart Disease in America skyrocketed. I followed traditional information it in the 1960s and had unnatural cells at every checkup. I had colds, coughs, sore throats, lethargy and my small son and I had our tonsils out at the same time from eating too much protein.

In my 30 years of doing nutritional consultations, I learned how biochemically unique everyone was. People were given information on their Perfect Foods. My consultations were Creator-Guided for 28 of the 30 years I did them. People were given information on Negative Foods, which they needed to avoid. Most people think all fruits and vegetables are perfect for everyone. It was interesting how many people said, “You are right. I don’t really like the food which you said was not good for me.” Some people were very intuitive; others weren’t.

Many clients were not happy. They said, “I want to have more variety.” They were very attached to some foods, which were totally pulling their health down. One lady had very good results on her specific foods and felt better, but she told me that she was going to see a medical doctor who could take away her sensitivity to some of the Negative foods. No doctor has this ability. Our Creator made each one of us to eat very specific foods When we eat the wrong ones we suffer. People have no idea that the wrong foods are deteriorating their inner organs and are the cause of their health problems. Variety may be the spice of life, but it will be the death of many for sure.

There are other foods, which contribute to health problems, too. A major problem today is WEIGHT. People are using all kind of treatments to lose excess pounds. I know what is is like to fight ‘The battle of the Bulge! I fought weight for years without any success. First I would eat, then I would starve myself. It never worked; ’ the needle on the scale remained at 150 pounds. However, I had no comprehension that I was eating foods, which didn’t belong in the human body, which were on the Standard American Diet of meat, potatoes; and other processed foods.

After years of fighting weight, I finally found an answer. There is a toxic substance in Cruciferous Vegetables, called Thiourea, which affects the Thyroid Gland. These foods affect energy, hair loss, cold sensation, brain fog, panic attacks, fatigue, infertility and more. People are being told that these vegetables are very healthy for them. However, internally they slow down the Thyroid Gland, which effects the metabolism and how one burns calories. Eventually, the thyroid will stop working and it will be impossible to lose any weight. These Cruciferous Vegetables are: Arugula, Bok choy, Broccoli, brussels, Cabbage, Cauliflower, Collard greens, Edame, Horse Radish, Kale, Kohlrabi, Mustard Greens, Radishes, Rapini, Rutabaga, Soy-Containing Food, Swiss Chard, Turnips, and Wasabi.

Once I stopped eating Cruciferous vegetables, the pounds came off. Today, my weight is perfect and I am eating more food than I ever ate previously in my life. . Now, I weigh 105 solid pounds and I am not skinny. I don’t think of myself as ‘elderly and fragile.’ I have far more energy today than I ever had. At 30, I was a ‘couch potato’ and today I walk 10,000 steps - 5 miles daily. I eat a lot more natural unprocessed food daily, which is specific for my body. I am also using quite a bit of coconut milk, which has fat and calories. I noticed something which was interesting. When I ran out of bananas and used other fruits; I dropped down in weight to 103 pounds. I have no desire to lose more weight…and bananas keep my weight steady.

Sayer Ji wrote a very interesting article on The Miracle of Walking (11-12-26). It covered some very beneficial health information, which everyone should know. Years ago, when I was into running I experienced the euphoric ‘runner’s high’, where you feel a complete feet off the ground feeling like you are flying. Well, it seems that even getting out in nature and walking changes the mental state of the mind. It can cause a change that will remove depression and brain fog. It will help heal the brain from dementia, too. I know that when I get out in the sunlight for my daily walk, it lifts me and makes me feel truly grateful for being healthy and able to walk, when many have lost their ability to even walk by my age. The information that he contributed was quite enlightening and is a ‘must read."‘

My newsletters cover over 300 pages of holistic information pertaining to mental, physical and spiritual subjects…and I ask for guidance, which increases its value. Mental health is important, because positive thinking is very healing. However, it also stems from making sure you are feeding your brain the nutrients, which it needs for the energy and sustenance to function well. Physical health depends on diet and lifestyle. In addition, Spiritual health depends on Spiritual Nutrition, too. The mind must be fed with enlightening thoughts.

In 1979, I was a speaker in The Total Life Show at the Los Angeles Convention Center. My topic was Spiritual Nutrition, which I had worked on for months. I had little note cards with me, too. After I got up to speak, I dispensed with the cards and the Creator took over. I saw people nodding ‘Yes” with every thing I said; and I was saying things that I didn’t even know, I knew. When I finished people came. up to me and said that I sounded like a machine gun, I spoke so rapidly, but they understood, every word I said. A number of people said that I was the best speaker there…and I had never spoken before a large group before. I was aware that the Creator did the speaking through me…as it was the Creator’s subject.

It is a known fact…Good health Can Not be Bought, it Must be Earned. No person should call himself a Healer. The human body heals itself by removing all stress. I have found that through prayer, I have been guided to answers, but ‘faith without works is dead.’ One has to make the necessary changes in one’s diet and lifestyle, which will bring about natural healing. Many blame our Creator, when loved ones die, but they have no comprehension that their diets and lifestyles are responsible. I remember, when I lost my grandfather that I was totally devastated. My thought was, I would have given anything for the knowledge, which would have saved my grandfather’s life. He was my beloved best friend.

Today, I look back after studying health and nutrition for 65 years and understand what caused his death and many other loved ones over time - Lack of Knowledge! . HOSEA 4: 6. “My people perish from lack of knowledge…because you have rejected (my) knowledge, I will also reject you”. 2400 years ago, a physician by the name of Hippocrates was known as, the Father of Medicine. He dispensed simple truths coming from our Creator and was known for the Art of Spiritual Healing, which stems from the soul and produces cures. Our Creator gave us everything we needed for good health. However, mankind turned to others for answers that produced no cures; only lifelong problems.

Many in our society today have rejected our Creator’s Knowledge and have gone to those who dispense information at a very great cost financially and physically. I am very grateful for the people who were in my life as a child. I feel blessed that they taught me to think and to stand on my own two feet; and not depend on others. . I was taught as a child that God was Love…and I felt a strong connection in knowing I was loved. In the prayer “Now I lay me down to sleep, I pray the lord my soul to keep. If I should die before I wake, I pray the Lord my soul to take.” My thought as a child… I never feared dying, as I would be with a loving God The Creator was Number One in my life. I never felt alone. I have been communicating directly, since i was four years old. I never felt a need to join any religious organization. Many miracles have happened to me in my life through my total faith in the One who created our glorious world and all life. Our prayers are heard. I have seen prayers work!

Holistically Yours,

Barbara Charis