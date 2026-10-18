My longest lasting relationship started at four years old, when my Swedish, Christian Science grandmother taught me…God is Love and God loves you. I remember our conversation vividly and it made me feel happy to know that someone loved me. She also taught me about Jesus and I said that I didn’t like that name. Its interesting, because it really wasn’t his Hebrew name. People were very withdrawn during the Great Depression and did not show affection. The 1930s were a very bleak and a cold time for many years. As a little child, I started talking to God, because of my grandmother. It was a very comforting feeling to know I was being heard. I felt the connection all the way through my early years and never felt alone. When things didn’t go right…and I was punished unfairly, I prayed to God please take me. I want to be with you. I still ask for guidance many times daily with my best friend.

How did I even know what love was, I had never experienced any affection from my parents or grandparents. No hugs or kisses! I never heard the words “I love you” I remember thinking as a little child, “I want to remember what it feels like to be a child.” I think this was the reason that I was very affectionate with my own children. I let them know I loved them with hugs, kisses and words. From the time I was little I had been around children. I was the oldest of five and was trusted to babysit at six years old. I made all my money in my teens babysitting. However, I had never seen a child like my first one.

My relationship with my first child was kind of strange, because he had been damaged from the vaccines he received; and I had no awareness of this at the time. I was a young first time mother and knew nothing about nutrition or health. I wasn’t aware at the time that vaccines damage the glands in the brain, which affect behavior; and the ability to love and relate. He did not want to be held. Every time, I went to pick him up he started screaming. Then, he became hyper and would not sit still from his doctor-recommended sugar-rich diet. At that time, I knew nothing about nutrition and fed him the foods the doctor told me to give him. I thought pediatricians knew all about children and nutrition.

The O.B. who delivered my first child was responsible for me going to a pediatrician for information on how to feed my first child. I had fully intended to nurse him. Dry-up pills were forced on me in the hospital, and I didn’t know what they were. When I asked the nurse, what they were? She screeched at me “Take them!” I was scared and swallowed them. Then, I cried for three days, because I could not nurse. I knew instinctively mothers should nurse. I made it a point to go to another doctor, when I had my next child. I made sure my other children were nursed. So, my second child had a better start and she was never sickly like her brother. I gave my daughter a lot of love. When she was about three, when I went to kiss her, she pushed me away. It was really unsettling to feel rejected by my second child. It disturbed me, when her father came home she immediately ran to him; and jumped into his arms. She was totally her daddy’s girl.

After I started studying Arne Lein’s book What’s Your Card? in 1981, I learned a great deal about people and behavior; and why you relate to some; and not to others. It was a book I used for many years, when I was doing my holistic consultations to help people, not just nutrition-wise, but in their dealings with other people. Every day of the year correlated with a specific card in the deck of cards. I learned how to read the cards. It taught me to understand people. My older daughter’s card was the 8 of Diamonds. Her Fathers card was the 7 of diamonds. They were both diamonds and related very well. She had a Venus (Love) Relationship with her father. My daughter and I had a relationship too. However, it was both mercury (communication) and Jupiter (beneficial). We live together today and get along well. All of the relationships in our family were in the cards.

My relationship with my husband was strictly mercury, we could communicate about everything in the world, but he refused to discuss our personal relationship He had me go to a psychologist for well over a year. I enjoyed having someone to talk to, but his advice would have put me on a ‘trip to the moon.'‘ My husband had a very bad and short temper. The psychologist told me to tell my husband what I felt and to speak up to him. However, my husband knew everything, about everything, because he was a graduate of the University of Michigan. He thought he knew everything about raising children, too. The psychologist dismissed me, after 18 months, saying that I was perfectly alright. Then, he said, “ I would like to have your husband come here.” My husband refused to go. He said that there was nothing wrong with him.

My husband really didn’t want children. However, after we were married 8 years, he asked if I would like to have another child; and it was my desire to have three. When I was fifteen, I thought about my future children, more than I thought about the husband. I wanted three children to love. They were my reason for being. It was the same for two of my three brothers. Families were important to us. One brother had 8 children and the other had 4. My sister had 3 children, and I wound up with 4. Over the years, I found answers about my husband, while visiting my in-laws.. My husband was an only child for his first 12 years; and was disturbed, when his sister came along. He was very jealous of the attention that she received.

Our third child was very close to me. Her card was in a Venus position with mine and at last, I had a child that wanted my love. She brought me a great deal of joy. We were very close, when she was young. She liked to be with me and I enjoyed being with her immensely. When I went to Rancho la Puerta, which was a vegetarian health resort I took her with me. I went for almost two weeks yearly to recuperate, after taking care of the home and three children 24/7. The thing I loved the most about this resort was climbing a small mountain located right there. I remember carrying my daughter on my back up a steep path to the top. In 1970, when she was 4, we drove back east with my brother and his family who were visiting. My brother drove us to Philadelphia, where I had good friends. They took us to see the Liberty Bell and my small daughter wanted to touch it. The family asked us to got along on their trip to Boston and then Quebec in their van loaded with 5 children and 4 adults. My small daughter developed a lifelong travel bug.

Learning is ultra important! I look back with no regrets. I got what I wanted my children. In addition, I found my passion in life, the study of health and nutrition. If I had been married to someone else my life would have been different. My husband started his own engineering business, when we married. This meant working ultra long hours to get it off the ground. Eventually, his business, became very successful. I had a lot of time to read and even took a Famous Writer’s Course, because he didn’t just work 9 to 5. He worked, until midnight. In 1961, my search for the truth occurred, when my brother-in-law handed me health books and told me to start reading that I was following the wrong people. It got me into a lifelong study of nutrition, which is the foundation of health. When I was given the books, I silently scoffed and thought to myself, “What do you know? You aren’t a doctor.” After opening the first book, I never stopped. I saw that all of the pediatrician’s information and treatments had caused my child’s health problems.

It has been a real journey to wellness, reading, experimenting and looking for answers. There was a lot of Trial and Error following the wrong information, too. In the 1960s, Adele Davis was an eminent Registered Dietitian and author. I was very impressed with her information and followed it for years. She advocated a high protein diet of 125 grams of protein daily. I fed my first two children the way she advocated. My son had a good appetite, but my daughter had a very small stomach and didn’t want to eat very much. After some years of being on the high protein diet, my son and I wound up in the hospital at the same time having our tonsils removed. We had all kinds of coughs, colds and sore throats. I also got fat and lethargic and had unnatural cells at every check-up. Live and.learn!

Other health authors, I read Gaylord Hauser, Carleton Fredericks, Arnold Ehret and more. In 1973, I came across Dr. Paavo Airola’s book Health Secrets from Europe. It changed my entire life. It got me on a path that I had never considered before. I learned about the end results of eating the wrong food and what bad habits can do to the body. He wrote about smoking and what it does to one’s face. He said that he could always recognize a women who smoked from the lines around her mouth and more. It really made me think as my grandmother had smoked and she had lines around her mouth. I had been a smoker, since I was sixteen, but I did not smoke, when I was pregnant.

In 1962, I had given up cigarettes, when I was at Rancho La Puerta in Tecate, Mexico. One of the ladies saw me smoking and her words resonated with me. She said, “You are trying to eat right and exercise, but with every step forward, you are taking one step backward by smoking.” I really gave her words some thought and threw all my packs of cigarettes in the trash. I had been smoking for over ten years. A friend got me into smoking, when I was about 16. I didn’t smoke again, until 1968.

Immediately, after I finished reading Health Secrets from Europe, It changed my entire life, I gave up coffee, cigarettes, meat, chicken and fish…overnight in 1973. I said a prayer and asked the Creator to take all of my addictions from me. My prayer worked, I woke up the next morning and had no desire for a cigarette or coffee. I also had no desire for animal protein. It continued for over 50 years, except for the coffee. I went back to drinking a limited amount of coffee in 1997. I had been drinking ten cups of coffee daily; smoking a pack of cigarettes daily; and eating meat, chicken and fish regularly.

In 1968, I started using a drink with Apple Cider Vinegar and Honey in order to lose weight. It wasn’t working fast enough, so I increased the amount of ACV. In addition, I really cut back on my food. In one week, I dropped 17 pounds of weight. Then, all I wanted to do was, lie on the couch and listen to beautiful music. I was thinking about world harmony and higher consciousness. I had finished reading Ken Keyes The Hundredth Monkey…and how the consciousness of the monkey’s leapt from one island to the next. It drove my husband up the wall to see me lying there on the couch not doing any housework. He grabbed me and thrust me into the car…and didn’t even look at me as he drove. I had no idea where he was taking me. He didn’t say one word. He frightened me. I wanted to get away from him.

We wound up at Gateways, a mental health facility. The people there spoke to me, then they told him that I was alright. However he insisted that they should keep me. It turned out to be very nice and interesting. I had my own room with a dresser. There was a pleasant dining room with decent food The day started out with a group discussion of current events.. There was a class in sculpturing. I was taught how to sculpture by an excellent teacher. I made two statues; one of Adam and the other of Eve. There was also a class to get rid of aggression, but I really didn’t feel any. I had no desire to hit the pillows.

One of the psychiatrists I spoke to, turned out to be a fellow who was a year behind me in high school. Later on, he was Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys, psychiatrist. He asked me some questions, “Do you smoke?” I said, ““No.” Next, he asked, “Do you drink?” I replied, “No.” Then he asked, “Do you chew gum?” Again, I replied,”No!” He took a long look at me and he said, “Your problem is, you are too uptight. You need to smoke.” Well, unfortunately, I listened and started smoking again, after being off of cigarettes for six years. I wound up smoking from 1968, until 1973, when I came across the book Health Secrets from Europe.

Gateways looked like a large old mansion. It had formerly been owned by some very wealthy people. The doors were not locked and there were no bars on the windows. The staff was very pleasant and relaxed. They were available to communicate with at all times. They also had a policy that if a patient walked out the door and left on their own accord, he/she would not be welcomed back. It was so pleasant being there that I didn’t want to leave and go back to doing housework. I was there for two months in 1968. I actually felt like crying, when my husband came to get me.

Life to me is about learning. Every person I meet will teach me something. I look at every person as a ‘gem,’ and look for the reason that the person came into my life. I believe that the Creator sends people into our lives and we must be aware and willing to listen. I have had so much valuable information come to me, which I would never have found in books. I used to talk to people, when I was in Mrs. Gooch’s market, which later became Whole Foods; or standing in line at events. When people speak to me, I always responded. Today, when we go marketing or other places, I am with my daughter and she is like her father; always in a rush and no time to stop.

Many clients who I did nutrition consultations for were very impressed with the information I gave them from What’s Your Card? about personal relationships. In 1984, I had been guided to stop charging for my consultations…and I did free consultations for 17 years. After ten years, I was guided to start writing and I asked the Creator for guidance over every line. In 1995, my book Sharing from the Heart was published. I was guided to keep doing free consultations for the price of a book. I never charged for the card reading I was doing for my clients. It was an extra gift, which came with the consultation. In 2001, I was given an okay to accept a donation for my Creator-guided nutritional consultations, which I did until 2012.

One of my very good friends said that I should only do card readings for people, as most people would be far more interested in card readings than in nutrition. My friend was not into health. Pastry was her passion. She said that everything I told her was entirely accurate about her relationships over the years with her family members and friends. There was also other information in the book about people’s talents, abilities and skills, which correlated with other well known people who had been born on the very same day. I was born on the same day as Victor Hugo who was the well known French writer of Les Miserables and The Hunchback of Notre Dome. It was interesting, because, when I went to see Clara Schluff, a well known psychic, at Indira Devi’s Yoga Foundation in Tecate, Mexico, she told me that I had been a French male writer in another lifetime; and I believe in reincarnation.

The book What’s Your Card? became tied up in litigation, after Arne Lein died. I met him in 1982, when I bought a carton of books to sell at Charis holistic center. In fact, we sat for awhile and chatted. He asked me about my ex-husband’s card and what he said was memorable. He said that my former husband was going to experience in his new relationship the same treatment, I had received from him. I did not tell Arne anything about my marriage. Then, I found out later about ex-husband’s relationship with his second wife from our daughter. Arne was right. What’s Your Card? was not available for quite awhile, except through Amazon. I checked it out. Amazon is offering used copies for $475 and Ebay has priced them at $1000. It is too bad that there is no information on Arne Lein. All I know is that he was Norwegian and he spent years researching his book, which I found to be quite accurate.

King Solomon in the Old Testament wisely asked for the gift of an understanding heart. It is of maximum importance to understand others and not sit in judgment. This was an important message that the Messiah brought in the New Testament. People are very quick to judge others, not giving a thought to his teachings “Judge not, lest ye be judged.” I have learned to look for the reasons that make people act the way they do and not judge them. It has taught me a great deal over the years. It is one of the most important things everyone should do… try to understand instead of sitting in the seat of judgment. It actually is written in the Bible that the Creator doesn’t sit in judgement. Our own soul is the silent witness within, which determines our next lifetime by the way we have lived and what we have learned.

Holistically Yours,

Barbara Charis