Barbara’s Newsletter - Journey to Wellness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
Oct 18

Barbara, your experience of being unable to breastfeed your first child really touched my heart. ❤️

The first 1,000 days of life, from conception to a child's second birthday, represent a crucial window for physical, neurological, and metabolic development.

Colostrum, the first form of breast milk, provides valuable antibodies and other immune components that help protect a newborn against infections. But breastfeeding offers more than nutrition: it can also create wonderful opportunities for closeness, communication, and emotional bonding between mother and child.

During pregnancy, the umbilical cord connects mother and baby, providing the nourishment needed for development. After birth, breastfeeding can become another beautiful channel of connection, through which the baby receives not only nourishment but also warmth, comfort, and reassurance.

Yet the deepest message is that a mother's love is never measured by her ability to breastfeed. The tenderness of her touch, the warmth of her embrace, the comfort of her voice, and her loving presence can all help a child feel safe, cherished, and secure.

As children grow, this circle of love expands to include fathers, grandparents, and other family members, creating a chain of human connections that can sustain us throughout our lives.

Ultimately, every child deserves to grow up feeling protected, loved, and valued. And love can find its way to a child's heart in many different forms. ❤️

Reply
Share
2 replies by Barbara Charis
Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
Oct 18

Barbara, your reflections on an understanding heart brought to mind something Arthur Brooks, a Harvard professor who studies happiness, once wrote: “The happiest people are the ones who never stop learning—not out of obligation, but out of curiosity.”

I believe these two ideas beautifully complement each other. Lifelong learning keeps our minds open, helps us question our assumptions, and allows us to understand others with greater empathy and compassion. And when we share what we learn to inspire, encourage, or help others, knowledge becomes something much more meaningful than the mere accumulation of information: it becomes a way of bringing more understanding and kindness into the world.

Perhaps one of the most beautiful ways to keep growing throughout life is to remain curious enough to learn, humble enough to change, and compassionate enough to put that knowledge at the service of others. ❤️

Reply
Share
1 reply by Barbara Charis
7 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Barbara Charis · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture