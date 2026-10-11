Every day is another opportunity to take steps to become healthier. Be pro-active and focus on a healthy future. Live in the presence, but think long term results. This morning. as I was out doing my daily10,000 steps, I thought about five years earlier, when I couldn’t make it up one of the hilly streets. I had to sit down on a boulder and rest, after I walked one block up the hill. Today, I can go up and down that hill six times in a row without stopping during my 100 minute outing. Now, I can easily walk 5 miles without huffing and puffing at 92. It is never too late to improve ones health and fitness. My top priority is good health, as should be yours.

Everybody needs an example to follow, my role model is Dr. Norman Walker who wrote ten books on health and nutrition. His way of life exemplified good health. He did not just write about the subject of health and nutrition, he lived it. I have reason to believe that he was much older than the 99 years his gravestone shows. I have met people who knew him for over 50 years and there is a mystery. Why would he hide his age? Years ago, I saw a birth date given on the Internet of 1867, and he passed on in 1985, which would have made him 118 years old. I had corresponded with him, since 1976, when his information helped me get rid of a tumor. His wife sent me a note and the eulogy from his funeral, which was entitled A Legacy of Love.

Three months earlier, Dr. Walker was out doing his daily five mile walk, when he was hit by a car. He did not die immediately, he survived another three months. This is important, because it shows how fit he was at his age; he did not die from any disease. Dr. Walker’s health routine is something I try to emulate. He was out walking along a country road in Cottonwood, Arizona, when the accident happened. He was very much into eating natural unprocessed fruits and vegetables; and promoted carrot juice. He was the inventor of the Norwalk Carrot Juice Press. I bought one, but I gave it up, when the packet exploded and I had to clean down the entire kitchen a third time. It didn’t work for me. I got a more simple one at the time; Then my son bought me a top of the line Breville Juicer years later.

In order to learn, I studied people who have lived long and healthy lives. What can one learn about acquiring health by studying sick people with shortened lives? In previous newsletters I have written about the Hunzas who lived a full component of 120 years of life, according to Genesis 6:3. The oldest Hunzas were not infirm and were active their entire lives. Then one night, when they reached an advanced age of approximately, 120 years, they would simply lie down and go to sleep. They were primarily vegetarians, who also raised goats for milk and cheese. They had orchards with a variety of fruit. There most important fruit was the apricot. The Hunzas had no hospitals and used no drugs. The Mir, who was their leader was skilled in natural healing and would help those who needed assistance.

The oldest recorded person was a French woman by tbe name of Jeanne Calment who lived 122 years (1875-1997). However, she was not renowned for her health. She suffered with cataracts at an early age, and wound up blind in her later years. She also was deaf. She was able to walk without a cane, until she fell at 115 years of age and was confined to a wheel chair. She had been very active as a young woman cycling, fencing , rollerskating and swimming. Even while confined in the wheel chair she continued doing flexing and stretching exercises.

Jeanne Calment was a tiny woman of 4’ 11 “ who weighed 99 pounds, until she was became older and lost inches and weight. She went down to 4’ 6” and 88 pounds. Her daily diet consisted of a salad made with bananas and oranges, beef brisket, lots of chocolate (2.2 pounds weekly) and port wine. She had married at 21 years of age in 1896; and had her one and only child in 1898. She eventually outlived her daughter and grandson. Her husband introduced her to cigarettes and she smoked until she was 117 years of age. She was very spiritual and prayed for hours every morning to thank our Creator for her long life and for a beautiful day.

The aforementioned people serve to teach about the possibilities of living a long life We learn from every person along the way. Ask yourself, what can they teach me? It is not just about the length of one’s life, it is about the quality of the life you live. Dr. Walker was active, until the end of his days. Jeanne Calment was in a wheel chair for years, blind and deaf. Dr. Walker was very much into the Creator, too. In 1983, he sent me the King James Bible, which I have been reading, since. It is falling apart. Dr. Walker was pro-active. He got into the study of nutrition, when he had a nervous break down from overwork, not enough sleep, and lack of knowledge about nutrition in his early life. He went to France and lived with a French farmer and his wife and started eating the simple foods they ate; and started experimenting with the juicing of carrots. They helped him regain his health more rapidly than he thought it would take. His research with carrots and simple diet got him into health and nutrition research for a lifetime.

Everybody is different! What works for one will not always work for another. His information helped many worldwide. I was into carrot juicing for many years, too. However, I am not doing it regularly now; only occasionally. My body requires more fiber and less carbs from carrot juice. His body structure was totally different. He could get along well with less fiber; and he could handle the carbs in the amount of carrot juice he recommended. I checked out the amount of Vitamin A in a quart of carrot juice and it was ultra high. He recommended a quart of carrot juice daily…and I drank it while I was nursing. My baby had quite a bit of diarrhea caused by my drinking too much carrot juice. I learned this later, when I started giving my child, when he was a bit older some carrot juice and instantly ‘projectile’ vomiting occurred. His system could not handle the carrot juice, because of all the carrot juice I drank, while I was pregnant.

Today, whole organic fruit is my primary food. Did you ever wonder how people survived for thousands of years, without using any kind of modern implements? Many declare that mankind lived as a hunter-gatherer. I tried to envision how man could kill an animal without some kind of sharp instrument. I did not believe he could eatt it raw. It would be revolting. There was no metal until 3500 BCE., which was the beginning of the Iron Age. If man caught an animal, how did he skin it without a knife? How did he start a fire? How did he put it over a fire? How did he remove it? How did he eat it? Did it just fall to the dirt, as there were no plates. I played out the whole scenario in my mind. It did not add up.

In the 1980s, I read Nat Altman’s book Eating for Life, which had information related to the physical structure of the human body in comparison to carnivores. I went into the Internet to check it out and saw that Nat Altman had a website and was still writing. The comparison between the human species and carnivores was very enlightening. He wrote that carnivores had claws to catch their prey; fangs to rip and tear meat in order to eat; and strong hydrochloric acid to digest it. Carnivores, also, had a short intestinal tract to expel meat rapidly, as it has a high amount of pathogenic bacteria, which migrate throughout the body damaging tissue. and organs. The carnivore intestinal tract was approximately from 3’ up to 9’, while the human species intestinal tract is approximate 32’. It was a book, which gave me much food for thought.

In 1973, after finishing, Dr. Paavo Airola’s book Health Secrets from Europe, it totally changed my entire life. I gave up coffee, cigarettes, meat, poultry and fish. One of the things he wrote regarding cigarettes…that you could always tell a woman who smoked by the lines around her mouth. He also wrote that meat being acid-forming leached minerals out of the bones and led to osteoporosis in the future. After I finished the book…I simply said a prayer and said to the Creator, “Please remove all my addictions!” I was smoking a pack of cigarettes daily, drinking ten cups of coffee and eating a great deal of animal protein. The Creator heard and all of my addictions were gone overnight. I had no more desire for any of these foods or cigarettes. The Creator is truly OMNIPOTENT. The Creator made the world, and manifested all life, making every atom and molecule. I know the power of our Maker.

For fifty years, I had no desire for cigarettes, meat, fish or chicken. In 1997, I started drinking coffee again, but not to the extent that I was drinking it before. Today, I might have 6 g of instant coffee in a mug with 14 oz of water and six oz of coconut milk sweetened with stevia. A couple years ago, my daughter thought I should have some meat, so I started eating some grass-grazed Bison. I figured that the American Indians ate it and it would be the healthiest meat I could find. However, I keep daily records and I noted it was adding too much protein to my daily food. We have the best organic eggs from our own chickens, which have sufficient protein. In 1976, I got a tumor from eating too much protein/fat in the food I was eating; so, I decided to eliminate the Bison.

Individuals have no idea what excess protein, fat and carbs do to the human body. In the 1960s, I followed Adele Davis’s information to eat 125 grams of protein daily. The testimonials in her book, Let’s get Well, emphasized eating protein. I followed her information diligently. This really triggered off many colds and sore throats for my small son and me. We were sick all the time and wound up having our tonsils out at the same time. I also got fat and lethargic; and had unnatural cells at every check-up/. I learned first hand about excess protein/fat. This was validated, after I followed a nutritional doctor’s advice in 1976 and wound up with a rapidly growing tumor. He told me to eat a lot of dairy, because I was expecting to nurse a new baby very shortly.

People have no idea how easy it is to get sufficient protein, fat and carbohydrates today, without realizing the side effects, which they create in the human body. It is no wonder why Americans are the unhealthiest people in the world and spend more on medicine and medical treatments than any other country. Americans eat without thinking about the end results of the foods, beverages, drugs, etc., they are putting in their mouths. There is a Law in Physics that for every action there is a reaction…and the reaction to excess food or the wrong food, is the breakdown of the human body. I take the time to record what I am eating, because I am pro-active in keeping well. I check to make sure that I am not eating too much protein or fat; and I am getting enough water in my food and drinks daily. It also helps me keep my weight in check.

In regard to environmental hazards, one must be very much aware. It’s important to know the pitfalls of modern living… What people need to do to protect themselves. We purchased a whole house water filtering system with a reverse osmosis unit for drinking water under the kitchen sink; a Clearly Filter Pitcher for added filtration; a whole house copper coil radiation protector; radiation protective devices on laptops, plus pendants; no microwave oven exuding radiation 24/7; and I don’t use a cell phone, I have a landline. In addition, all personal care products and cleaning products are non-toxic. We only use cotton clothes and avoid synthetic fibers. These are some of the things we do to protect ourselves.

Hippocrates, the Father of medicine, produced results for his patients from what he prescribed. His simple advice worked for many and he was known for his cures. Truth is simple and it works. Hippocrates prescribed natural unprocessed food and daily exercise. He said that they are equally important; and one does not work without the other. Movement is life. People need to get out and walk. One does not need to pay to join a gym. He also promoted fresh air, sunshine and avoiding toxic matter. Many spend money for things that pull down their health, such as, alcohol, drugs (legal and illegal), unhealthy food, toxic supplements with lead, or other elements, There are many unnecessary electronic items people buy, which exude radiation. One’s bedroom should be devoid of any electrical devices. I don’t even have a clock in my bedroom and wake automatically early in the morning.

In addition, I learned something over 40 years ago, which enhances the nutritional value of the food we eat. Ask the Creator who made all of our food to bless it. In 1980, when I met a fifty year old man who looked thirty, I wanted to know his secret. He showed me how he held his hands over everything he drank or ate to ask the Creator to bless it and “energize” it. It actually changed the value of the food to recognize the Source of the food we eat. I learned how true this was, several years later, when I was guided to do a long fast on distilled water. I held my hands over the three glasses of water I drank daily and asked the Creator’s blessing on it… and I had total energy for the entire 40 day fast.. I learned that man does not live on bread (food) alone…the blessing of our Creator sustains us. Good health is derived from all the things we do on a daily basis. Live consciously and be aware of what you do today, it will bring you a healthier tomorrow.

Holistically Yours,

Barbara Charis

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