Barbara’s Newsletter - Journey to Wellness

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Barbara Charis
Oct 13Edited

In 1982, I opened the Charis Holistic Center to do nutritional consultations. After, two years, i was guided to do FREE Creator-guided consultations. This occurred, after I heard the words, as clear as. a bell, "Stop eating!" December 2, 1983, I started a fast on three glasses of water daily.. I hd no idea how long it would last. Close to the end of the fast in January 1984, i was a speaker at the National health Federation Convention. I had a booth there and was on my feet for three days. During the fast, I held my hands over the water and asked the Creator to "energize" it ...and bless it. The Creator opened the atoms and molecules in the water... and i had total energy for the whole 40 days. I ran my business and took care of my little boy. After 10 years of doing Creator-guided consultations, I wrote Sharing from the heart; asking for the Creator's guidance over every line. It was published in 1995. After, I did the book, I continued doing consultations for the price of a $12 book. Dr. Norman Walker, advised me to keep the price as low as possible. I promoted the book by doing cable shows and speaking before groups, I was not guided to accept any donations for consultations., until 2001. i did Creator-guided nutritional consultations until 2012. I learned a great deal about the human body and the biochemical uniqueness of every individual. No two people have the same nutritional needs.: The state of many people's internal organs has been compromised. Many have seriously harmed their internal glands and organs through ingesting the wrong foods or substances;; or by being injected with vaccines. This affects the ability of the body to assimilate food . I also learned that one's genes also affect the way foods are utilized by the body. If one's ancestors lived in an area for many millenniums eating certain food, they can handle specific foods. For example, citrus fruits. People living in the Mediterranean area or in areas, where citrus grew benefitted by them. People whose ancestors lived for ages in Northern Europe, would not likely handle citrus well. It might not be an overt reaction, but internally, it is affecting the organs. Every body is is unique. I learned a great deal from the 28 years, I did guided consultations.

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Barbara Charis
Oct 13

Soy is absolutely the worst. It has no value what-so-ever. Dr. Airola said...It was used in ancient China to aerate the soil. It was not used for food. He also said, soy is one of the hardest beans to break down. it takes 4 hours in a pressure cooker at 400 degrees to break down. What do you think is left??? On top of this there are items in soy, which lower intelligence and the ability to think. it also has estrogen, which causes "soy boys!" The first time, I tried tofu...i had to run immediately into a rest room to throw up.

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