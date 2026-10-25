Barbara’s Newsletter - Journey to Wellness

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Barbara Charis
Oct 25

Thanks for re-stacking. Have a beautiful day! Barbara

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Guillermou
Oct 25

Dear Barbara, thank you for sharing your personal experience and for reminding us that good health requires curiosity, personal responsibility, healthy nutrition, movement, and a lifelong commitment to learning. Congratulations on reaching the age of 92 while maintaining such a dedication to well-being!🧡

I agree with you that prevention is fundamental and that we should investigate the root causes of diseases, rather than simply treating their symptoms.

I also believe it is healthy to question commercial interests; scientific rigor should be upheld through independent studies, free from the influence of pharmaceutical companies or the food industry. In all cases, we should demand solid evidence, while remaining open to new research.

Perhaps the most powerful approach is to combine the best of both worlds: whole, minimally processed foods, regular physical activity, adequate sleep, stress management, and personal autonomy, alongside preventive medicine and treatments—a holistic medical approach that embraces the principle of "first, do no harm."

My question is: How can we best integrate personal experience—which can offer valuable clues—with rigorous scientific research, which helps us determine which interventions actually work, and for whom?

Just today, Dr. Paul Marik—a prominent figure in the fight against cancer and a strong advocate for the use of ivermectin for COVID-19, as well as for natural treatments—published an insightful report titled “Coffee in Patients With Metastatic Cancer: Potential Benefits, Limitations, and Practical Considerations.” I have contributed 15 timely comments to it.

https://paulmarik.substack.com/p/coffee-in-patients-with-metastatic ------

**THANK YOU AGAIN, BARBARA, FOR INSPIRING THIS CONVERSATION ABOUT LIFELONG LEARNING AND HEALTH.**👍🙏💗

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