Is there anything more important than Health? I’d say No! Without Health people can’t function, as they are entirely focused on their pain and feeling miserable. In order to keep well, one must be proactive and not depend on others to get you well. The medical profession offers drugs and treatments, which will stress and hinder the human body’s natural healing ability. One must discover the CAUSE of the problem and REMOVE it in order to HEAL. Using a drug to remove pain does not solve the problem. The problem will continue in the body, until you find the cause. Then, a cure will occur over a period of time, when the stress of the CAUSE is REMOVED. It is the truth…. Time heals all wounds …and other health problems, too.

Over my lifetime I have faced many health issues. However, I am totally into the Creator and asked for guidance and have seen miraculous happenings occur. I wrote previously about the young atheist who asked me, “Why do you believe" When I told him about some of my reasons, he said that he would be a believer too, if these things had happened to him. He asked me, “Why did they happen to you and not to me? I thought about his question, then I replied, “Because I am open to our Creator who has answers and don’t block my good with doubt.” It says in the Bible “Seek and ye shall find; ask and ye shall receive.” I believe the Creator will send an answers, when I have a problem. When I have been hurt, I put myself at-one-with the Energy of the Creator. It helps alleviate the pain. Recently, I was going down the stairs and missed the last step, I fell really hard on the floor at the bottom. I didn’t move; closed my eyes; and put myself At-One-with the Energy of our Creator. After, a few minutes, I got up and was totally alright. I am aware how blessed I am to be healthy at 92.

When I have had a health problem, I would ask myself, “What have I done to create it? “ The first thing I would do is check what I am eating to discover the cause. Most people are not aware that 95% of the time, illness starts, because something toxic has entered the bloodstream via ingestion or injection, which has affected the inner glands or organs in the body. People have to think of pain as a friend. It tells you that you are doing something wrong. I wouldn’t take a pain pill to get rid of the pain. I want to find the cause and eliminate it. If you take a pill to get rid of the pain, you will never learn what has created the stress in your body, which caused the pain. It took 30 years to determine the cause of my migraines, but I took no pain pills and finally found an answer in 1993.

It was difficult to figure out what had caused my migraines, because the pain was in my head. I had no pain in my body in the area of my liver and my gall bladder. In 1968, I visited Rancho La Puerta, a Vegetarian Health Resort in Tecate, Mexico. One of the staff told me that he was going to get a reading from a psychic who was from England. She was staying at the Indira Devi Yoga Foundation nearby…and I asked to go along. She did a reading for me that was very interesting about my past lives. She also told me that I had a medical condition involving my liver and my gall bladder. I did not pay attention to this information, as I had no pain in my body. Then, In 1982, I met a young man who was studying Osteopathy; and he gave me a treatment. He told me that I had a problem with my liver and my gallbladder, but I still did not make the connection, as I had no pain in that area.

In 1993, my son took me for a birthday dinner and encouraged me to order many foods, I did not ordinarily eat. I wound up with the worst 3-day Migraine ever. It was so bad that I would have been happy to die. I prayed fervently for the Creator to help me. I was guided to eliminate all fat from my diet in order to take the stress off of my liver. I learned that a major function of the liver is to emulsify fat and break it down. I was consuming so much fat in the salad dressings, oils, mayo, nuts and seeds that I was eating regularly that the liver could not produce enough bile to handle it. I had started experiencing four…three day migraines a month. I finally learned that there is a limit to the amount of fat one should eat.

The end result of giving up all these ‘good’ foods, I have not had one more headache in the last 33 years. In order to heal, I have eliminated many things over the years. In 1961, when I opened my first health book, I became aware that white sugar was the cause of my small son’s hyperactivity and learned how harmful it was. In addition, I read that white flour was also deadly, so I stopped using them . Then, I read how bad additives were and my trips to the market took a lot more time, because I started reading labels There was a health rule that I read in one of the books. “If you can’t pronounce the word on the label, don’t buy it.” This eliminated additives, preservatives and chemicals. My son who was diagnosed as hyperactive, got better with the elimination of sugar, white flour and all the additives.

Many years later, I got to the point, where I didn’t buy any processed food. This saved me a lot of time marketing, because I didn’t have to read any labels. Another rule, don’t buy any processed food for sure, if it has more than three or four ingredients. People don’t realize that the more different items that are in food, the harder the body has to work to break it down and assimilate; or get rid of it. Also, too many different foods in a meal are a major stress on the human body. Holidays with too many foods really stress the digestive system. Many wind up ill.

Years ago, I was in a Trader Joe’s with my son and he said that Trader joe’s Round Loaf Sour Dough was a very good bread. I was surprised to find he was right. There was another so called, health bread there, Killer Joe’s. When I checked it by asking the Creator for guidance by using my pendulum, it turned out to be Negative. I looked at both labels. Trader Joe’s bread had 3 ingredients and Killer Joe’s had 29.

In 1973, after finishing a health book, I changed my diet and lifestyle overnight eliminating cigarettes, coffee, meat, poultry and fish by saying a prayer. I asked the Creator to please take all my addictions away. The book convinced me that the pathway to real health was eating natural unprocessed fruit and vegetables. In 1976, at the age of forty two I had my fourth child. No morning sickness or any problems. Previously, I had experienced morning sickness; and three 26 hour hard labors. My fourth baby could have been born at home in just over an hour, if i had known it would be so easy. However. my labor started about 6:00 PM and I couldn’t reach my husband, so a friend drove me to the hospital. The hospital kept me waiting for 45 minutes downstairs, when I was ready to have the baby. Then they took me upstairs and put me on. gurney and told me, “Hold back! Hold back! Wait for the doctor.”

It was amazing, there was nobody available at the hospital that could help deliver a baby. It appeared my Obstetrician was out of town and finally his assistant arrived. I had told my doctor that I did not want any medication and this doctor was going to inject me with a needle. I was awake and stopped him. In addition, while the doctor was delivering the baby, he spoke incessantly with someone about automobiles. I was disgusted with this entire scenario.. I had just wanted a peaceful birth. The baby was born at 8:23 PM. He could have been born well over an hour earlier and I was concerned that the delay would harm him. I also wondered if the doctor’s conversation had entered my son’s consciousness. As a child, he was obsessed with automobiles and knew every car on the road.

Two months, before my child was born, I went to a nutritional doctor for advice. His advice wound up creating a problem, I had been doing very well previously. I had been eating a lot of fruit and vegetables, but this doctor told me that i needed to eat a lot of dairy, because I was expecting to nurse; and I followed his advice without thinking. Do cows nurse on other cows in order to produce milk for their calves? I had gone to this nutritional doctor to go over my diet and he suggested the dairy. When I had asked my O.B. what books he would recommend for me to read on nutrition, he recommended Ladies Home Journal. I had been reading many books on nutrition, but I thought an O.B. would know more about the subject of nutrition. Ladies Home Journal with its pretty pictures of food arranged on a plate was not my idea of a nutrition book.

Three and a half months later at the six week check up, my O.B. discovered that i had a lemon-sized growth in my vagina, which had not been there pre-birth I had been to the doctor a month before the baby was born and there was no tumor. So, it had grown very rapidly within a short period of time. The doctor was very concerned and wanted to remove it ASAP. He told me that he would give me no guarantee, unless I had it removed or it could cost me my life.

Well, I decided to go for a Second Opinion. This doctor told me the same thing. If i didn’t have removed now. He was very adamant about setting up an appointment. However, I told him that I needed to go home and pray about it. He told me, “Don’t pray too long!” Well, I prayed and an answer came in the form of s book…It was one of Dr. N.W. Walker’s books on Raw Fruit and Vegetables. So, I went back to what I was eating, before I went for the nutrition consultation. I simply eliminated the dairy and stayed with my raw foods.. The tumor disappeared in less than three months.

In 1988, twelve years later, I developed another bulbous growth on my chest with spikes coming out of it and I didn’t bother going to doctor, I looked in my pantry. I felt it had to be something I was eating that had caused it. I discovered that I was going through a lot of honey in my herb teas. I was drinking many cups of tea daily. So, I felt very guided to stop the honey…and again, in less than three months, this ugly tumor disappeared. There was only.a little pink spot on my chest where it had been. What did I learn? If you don’t feed a growth it will dissipate.. Nothing grows without FUEL. The other things that I learned.. the excess protein-fat in the dairy fed the growth of the first tumor; and the excess carbs in the honey fed the growth of the second tumor. I am aware there are other causes for the growth of tumors, like radiation or other environmental hazards. However, people usually eat three meals daily…and the wrong foods are highly suspect.

Most people don’t ever give a thought to what occurs in their bodies from the foods they are eating. Then, when they get ill, they run to a medical doctor for help. Unfortunately, medical schools don’t provide future doctors with any information about nutrition, when 95% of health problems stem from what enters the bloodstream.from ingestion or injection. The bloodstream is designed to carry nutrients from food to nourish the cells, glands and organs, providing energy and health. It was not designed to carry lab-created substances, which provide no nutrients; which would stress the Immune System.

Fifty years ago, I read information about the Immune System, which is composed of a number of Lymph Glands (nodes) located at various points around the body . The function of these Lymph Glands is to keep the bloodstream free of impurities, such as, foreign proteins, dead cells, microscopic food allergens, etc., which could make one ill. The Lymph Glands will propagate billions of white blood cells to attack and clean out any impurities in the bloodstream.

What do you think will happen, when toxins from the wrong food or substances enter the bloodstream? The outcome will depend on the toxicity of the matter. The wrong food with its allergens will cause the Lymph Glands to work overtime trying to eliminate it. This will slowly break down the Immune System and eventually one will get sick, because it will overwhelm the ability of the body to produce enough white blood cells.. When a non-food substance is ingested, such as. a drug or a vaccine is injected into the bloodstream, the Lymph Glands will make a gigantic effort to defend the bloodstream and eliminate it. However, the toxic matter can wipe out the Natural Immune System permitting the matter to circulate in the bloodstream; damaging every cell. It will cause body and brain- damage.

The Vaccine Manufacturers claimed their vaccines provoked a ‘strong response,’ when injected into the bloodstream, which indicated they were effective. How limited in intelligence the vaccine producers were about the function of the Immune System and the Human Body; or was it outright fraud and lies, in order to promote their vaccines? Our government accepted their claim without doing its own research. For many decades the Vaccine Industry has been permitted by our government to ply their wares damaging every recipient. Many intelligent researchers know that the major decline in childhood diseases was attributed to better nutrition and more stringent sanitary methods. With the advent and promotion of vaccines, the health of America’s children has declined drastically in the last seventy years.

In order to be healthy, one has to do the research that will bring true knowledge about how the human body works. It is a D-I-Y Project based on learning. Commercial interests know little about health, they are interested in selling their products. The human body is comparable to an automobile with its needs. The car needs the right FUEL, so does the body. It needs unprocessed food. It also needs the right WATER. the best source being natural fruit, which is 75% - 94% water with minerals and nutrients. Fruit also contains protein, fat and carbohydrates. This is how the gorilla survives in the jungle. The auto also needs a specific OIL. and humans need the right fat, which is also in a fruit, like the avocado. If the automobile does not get what it needs, it will break down and not run. The human body is exactly the same.

Our society today is entirely focused on Money and Industry. All the research being done is to uncover more products to sell, in order to make investors happy. How many trillions are spent on promoting products, which will do little for the health of the consumer. People have to stop relying on the pablum, they are receiving from the media. They have use their brains and think…Good health is possible, when people stop listening to commercials designed to sell products. The body does not run on products. Number One, it needs natural unprocessed, pesticide-free food, which mankind lived on for thousands of years, before the Processed Food Industry and the Medical Industry came into existence.

Hippocrates, the Father of Medicine, was known for his CURES 2400 years ago. It is astounding that the Medical Profession would not promote his teachings. Hippocrates was the one who used the word Medicine to mean Food. He was known for saying: “Let Food be Your Medicine; and Medicine be your Food”. How did the Medical Field get so far away from the truth? He taught doctors and they taught his teachings in the past for a long period of time. He also taught that exercise was equally as important as the right food. They work synergistically. He prescribed sunlight, fresh air, change of venue, and avoidance of toxins. Simple things like these brought about cures. I surmise, when money comes into the picture, the truth departs

Holistically Yours,

Barbara Charis