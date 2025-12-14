Barbara’s Newsletter - Journey to Wellness
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What can We do to Make a Difference?
Ask for Guidance and solace!
11 hrs ago
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Barbara Charis
21
23
5
Wake Up Feeling Great Daily
with lots of get-up and go!
Nov 1
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Barbara Charis
15
63
October 2026
A Do-It-Yourself Project... Good Health
Nobody Else Can Do It For Your!
Oct 25
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Barbara Charis
19
43
1
An Understanding Heart
The gift king Solomon requested.
Oct 18
10
9
A Top Priority: Your Good Health
One can’t Function Without It
Oct 11
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Barbara Charis
19
37
5
Ah! Sweet Mystery of Life at last I Found You.
My mother’s Favorite Song by Victor Herbert and Rida Johnson Young (1910.)
Oct 4
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Barbara Charis
15
16
1
September 2026
Married with Children!
An Education!
Sep 27
•
Barbara Charis
16
7
How do we Fix a Broken World?
Any suggestions?
Sep 20
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Barbara Charis
31
54
3
A World Gone Crazy!
Nobody seems to ask the question why?
Sep 13
•
Barbara Charis
33
109
6
My Healing Sabbatical:
Time for Reading and Rejuvenation.
Sep 6
•
Barbara Charis
19
77
1
December 2025
Focused on Health!
Something Good for Everyone...
Dec 14, 2025
•
Barbara Charis
20
49
3
Vitamin C: You Can't Live without It
The Importance of the Whole Vitamin C Complex!
Dec 7, 2025
•
Barbara Charis
24
74
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© 2026 Barbara Charis
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